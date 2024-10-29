Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police investigating after 2 bodies found inside car that caught fire

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a car that caught fire.

State police were called to a vehicle fire on Beagle Club Road in Morgan Township, Greene County, around 7 a.m. on Oct. 26. 

The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire and subsequently found two deceased individuals inside the vehicle.

The victims were later identified as James Woods, 52, of Millsboro, Pa., and Tara Hall, 42, of Mather, Pa.

The Troop B Major Case Team and the State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

