Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 65-year-old Linda Wilamowski

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Police Erie Barracks is searching for a missing woman.

Linda Wilamowski, 65, was last seen in the area of Hill Road, Venango Township, Erie County, on May 5, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. She was operating a 2018 gray Ford Focus with Pennsylvania registration No. LRH8440.

Police believe Wilamowski may be at special risk of harm or injury or possibly confused.

Anyone with information on Wilamowski is asked to call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Erie Barracks at 814-898-1641.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 11:55 PM

