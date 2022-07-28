Pennsylvania State Police investigating alleged sexual abuse by retired priest in Butler County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old is accusing his great uncle of sexually abusing him for about a five-year period.

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, Perry Malacaman allegedly assaulted the victim approximately 10 years ago in Center Township.

The victim told police it happened between the ages of 9 and 14.

Malacaman is currently a resident of Beckley, West Virginia, and is also a retired Catholic priest of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Parish in Beckley.

Police say that Malacaman would have been between 74 and 79 at the time of the abuse.

He is facing criminal charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate.