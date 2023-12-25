Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash on Interstate 376

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Interstate 376 early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. at mile marker 78 and involved three separate vehicles, according to a press release from Trooper Rocco S. Gagliardi.

The incident began as a car became disabled in the left lane on the interstate after it overturned. The driver then left the vehicle, walked to the shoulder and received aid from two people who stopped their car to help.

Another car traveling west began to negotiate a right curve just before the overturned vehicle. The driver tried to avoid the overturned vehicle but could not do so in time, striking the overturned car. The car traveling west also struck the guardrail and proceeded towards the shoulder, striking the driver of the overturned car, one of the Good Samaritans who stopped to render aid, as well as the rear of the Good Samaritans' car.

The driver of the car that overturned was transported to UMPC Mercy and was pronounced deceased by medical staff, the press release added.

All other occupants were hospitalized for their injuries, but their conditions were not given. The investigation is currently ongoing.