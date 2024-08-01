Pennsylvania State Police mourn trooper who died off duty

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the death of an off-duty trooper.

In a post on Facebook and the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, state police said on Thursday that Trooper Peter K. Conforti died. Conforti worked at Troop L in Hamburg, Berks County. He enlisted in the state police in April 2016.

State police did not include any more details about his death on Thursday.

"He served with honor and integrity and will be greatly missed by all who knew him," state police said on X.

After state police announced his death, there was an outpouring of support from law enforcement and the general public on Facebook. Hundreds of people thanked him for his service and extended condolences to his family.

"Our sincere condolences to Trooper Conforti family, colleagues, and friends," the Delaware State Police Facebook account posted in the comments.

"The Elkton Police Department extends their deepest sympathies to all who knew Trooper Conforti," the Elkon Police Department in Maryland commented on the post.

Funeral arrangements have not been made public yet.