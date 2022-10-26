Zoe Moss Amber Alert: Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 6-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for 6-year-old Zoe Moss.
State police say she was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown, Chester County with Vanessa Gutshall around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
"Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury," law enforcement said.
Gutshall was seen driving a gray 2016 VW Jetta with Pennsylvania license plate KXR 3699.
Moss is 3-foot-8 with light brown hair and blue eyes, police said. Gutshall is 5-foot-2 with light brown hair and blue eyes, and she was last seen wearing blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
