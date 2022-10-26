Watch CBS News
Local News

Zoe Moss Amber Alert: Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing 6-year-old girl

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (10/25)
KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (10/25) 03:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for 6-year-old Zoe Moss.

fs-nutu-black-bg-base-1024x576-4.jpg
Zoe Moss (left) and Vanessa Gutshall (right) State Police/Twitter

State police say she was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown, Chester County with Vanessa Gutshall around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury," law enforcement said. 

Gutshall was seen driving a gray 2016 VW Jetta with Pennsylvania license plate KXR 3699.

Moss is 3-foot-8 with light brown hair and blue eyes, police said. Gutshall is 5-foot-2 with light brown hair and blue eyes, and she was last seen wearing blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 10:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.