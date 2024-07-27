Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to solve 14-year-old Washington County cold case

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police in Washington County are asking for the public's help to solve a 14-year-old cold case.

Initially labeled as a John Doe homicide, an unidentified victim was discovered in a secluded area off Log Cabin Road in Smith Township, Washington County, on Sept. 10, 2009, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The victim's body was in a state of advanced decomposition, police say, and at the onset of the investigation, there were no leads and no suspects or known witnesses.

The victim identified as then-24-year-old Steven Coleman. Pennsylvania State Police

On Nov. 9, 2010, the victim was identified as Steven Coleman, 24, of Ohio.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Washington Station at 724-223-5200 to speak with Trooper Petrosky. Callers may be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward for information that helps solve the case.