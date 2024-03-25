Pennsylvania state parks gearing up for influx of visitors for total solar eclipse

State parks in Pennsylvania gearing up for influx of visitors for total solar eclipse

State parks in Pennsylvania gearing up for influx of visitors for total solar eclipse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several state parks in Pennsylvania will be prime viewing spots for the solar eclipse, and park managers are preparing for large crowds.

The solar eclipse is less than two weeks away and will be visible in most of Pennsylvania, but northwestern portions in Erie, Crawford, Warren and Mercer counties fall in the eclipse's path of totality.

Thousands of people will travel to four Pennsylvania state parks to see the sun eclipsed by the moon on April 8.

Pymatuning State Park in Crawford County, Presque Isle State Park and Erie Bluffs State Park in Erie County, and Maurice K. Goddard State Park in Mercer County will all be in the path of totality for solar eclipse viewing, if the weather cooperates.

"We're getting like 10 to 15 calls a day and it's certainly picked up," said Daniel Bickel, park manager at Pymatuning State Park.

While Presque Isle is expected to see the most visitors, Bickel said they're still gearing up to handle a full house.

"On a busy holiday weekend at Pymatuning, we have typically 25,000 people and we're anticipating more than that for this one-day event," Bickel said.

At Pymatuning State Park, restrooms will be open with water and the marina docks are ready to go for the rare event in the sky.

"A lot of people are going to be going out on the lake, which is an awesome place to watch the eclipse. So, we know our boat rental marinas, all three of those, are busy and going to be renting pontoons and roundabouts," said Bickel.

If you want to stay at one of the park's 401 campsites or 20 cabins, you're out of luck.

"All of our campgrounds and our day-use area pavilions and cabins are all at capacity for that day, which is amazing for April," Bickel said.

Bickel wants everyone to have a great experience at the state parks.

Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said on its website that parks may have to close if they reach capacity. So, have a backup plan to see the afternoon sky go dark for just a few minutes, and plan to arrive early and stay late.

"Just bring some extra water, make sure you have medications, make sure your gas tanks are full or charged up for this event because it looks like if we have good weather, there's definitely going to be some delays," Bickel said.