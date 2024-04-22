Pennsylvania's state government pledges to get half of its electricity from solar power

YORK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania is pledging to get half of the state government's electricity from solar power by next year, with leaders calling the commitment the first of its kind in the country.

Ten new solar arrays around the commonwealth will power 50% of the state government, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced on Earth Day.

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services entered into a contract with Constellation for a 15-year fixed price agreement, so Pennsylvania's rate will stay the same, even as energy costs rise, "saving Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars while providing reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity in the long term," the Shapiro administration said.

"When I announced my energy plan last month, I made clear that we must reject the false choice between protecting jobs and the economy and protecting the environment," Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a news release. "The historic PA PULSE initiative, which began under the previous Administration, is proof we can do both – investing in reliable, affordable power in the long-term."

Shapiro said with his energy plan and projects like PA PULSE, his administration will create energy jobs, take "real action" to address climate change and ensure consumers pay less on their bills.

The Shapiro administration says the project will supply 361,000 megawatt-hours of electricity annually to more than a dozen commonwealth agencies, reducing the state's carbon footprint by nearly 158,000 metric tons of CO2 a year -- the equivalent of about 34,000 gas-powered cars. It's also expected to create 200 jobs.

The PA PULSE initiative includes ten solar arrays in Columbia, Juniata, Crawford, Northumberland, Snyder and York counties.