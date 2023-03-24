Pennsylvania sets record for total nonfarm jobs with more than 6 million

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its preliminary jobs report for February 2023 and the Commonwealth has set a record-high for total nonfarm jobs with more than 6 million.

The department also announced that as of January 2023, 100-percent of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been recovered.

Pennsylvania's civilian labor force was up 8,000 over the month due to increases in employment and unemployment.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Pennsylvania was up one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4-percent in February.

The total number of nonfarm jobs increased by 5,600 and set a record high of 6,094,400 in February as leisure and hospitality jobs saw an increase of 3,000.

More information can be found on the L&I website at this link.