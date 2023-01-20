Pennsylvania sending disaster support to California following devastating storms

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is sending two staffers to California to assist in emergency management and response after storms brought flooding and damage to many parts of the state.

"The impact of historic and deadly flooding seen recently in California has been as shocking as it has been heartbreaking," said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. "Pennsylvania is one of the most flood-prone states in the nation, and as a result, our staff has the experience to provide this much-needed support to our counterparts and communities in California."

The staff is reporting to the Sacramento area for two weeks and will help public assistance programs with damage assessment and hazard mitigation, and provide technical assistance to communities.

California made the request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact which is a formal agreement between all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that resources, personnel, or equipment can be shared during disasters.

Pennsylvania tax dollars are not being used on the deployment, the costs from the EMAC are paid by the state requesting the assistance.