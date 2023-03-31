Sen. John Fetterman released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In a release, Fetterman's campaign said he was discharged Friday after he was treated for "major depression" and is back in Braddock. Fetterman's doctors, according to the release, said his depression is now in remission. He checked in on Feb. 15.

With the Senate in recess for the next two weeks, Fetterman's campaign said he will spend time with his family and constituents and return to the Senate on April 17.

"I am so happy to be home. I'm excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs," Fetterman said in the release. "I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life. I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works. This isn't about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help."

Fetterman, 53, was barely a month into his service in Washington and still recovering from the aftereffects of the stroke he suffered last May during his campaign when he went to Walter Reed on the advice of the Capitol physician.