Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania man in "Scream" costume accused of killing neighbor with chainsaw and knife

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/28)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/28) 02:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A chainsaw-wielding man in a "Scream" costume is accused of killing his next-door neighbor in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release posted to social media that the Lehighton Borough Police Department was called to a home in Carbon County on Monday for a reported assault in progress. 

When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man suffering from "life-threatening injuries" from being struck by a "piercing object," according to the news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Lehigh Valley Live reported that the victim was identified as 59-year-old Edward Whitehead Jr. The outlet, citing court records filed by Pennsylvania State Police, went on to report that 30-year-old Zak Russel Moyer was taken into custody and admitted to going to his neighbor's house "for the purpose of scaring him."

Moyer went to the house with a knife and small battery-powered chainsaw while wearing "a mask and a black costume-like garment, consistent with the 'Scream' movie character," the court documents obtained by Lehigh Valley Live said. 

Moyer told police that he stabbed his neighbor in the head with the knife, the outlet reported, citing the court records, which added that the victim was "struck with a chainsaw." Moyer reportedly told his sister about a week ago that he "wanted to kill Ed the neighbor." 

Moyer faces a homicide charge and was taken to the Carbon County Prison. His bail was denied, Lehigh Valley Live reported. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 4:55 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.