Pennsylvania Revenue Secretary warns business owners of 'accounting records scam'

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - There's yet another scam to be on the lookout for, especially if you're a business owner.

The Pennsylvania State Revenue Secretary Dan Hassel said scammers are sending letters that appear to be from the state tax office demanding that businesses turn over their accounting records.

The scammers even use the revenue department's name and logo.

Hassel said the fake letters are very generic and usually addressed to the "business owner."

He said consumers lost more than $5 billion to fraud just last year.

"This is an increase of more than 70-percent," said Sec. Hassell. "It means fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated and are having more success in deceiving their victims."

You can visit the state revenue department's online customer service center to contact them. They will verify whether whatever communication you've received is the real deal or a scam.