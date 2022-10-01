Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

The final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

The final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

The final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.

For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.

Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.