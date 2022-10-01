Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season
The final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.

For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.

Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.

The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 4:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.