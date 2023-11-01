Pennsylvania residents can now apply for Pennie

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents in Pennsylvania can now apply for Pennie, the state's official health insurance marketplace.

Residents can apply, compare plans and enroll in coverage online. Enrollment runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2024.

"Any Pennsylvanian who needs coverage should enroll now during Pennie's Open Enrollment Period. Waiting until you get sick or injured will mean it is too late to enroll," Pennie's Executive Director Devon Trolley said in a release on Thursday. "If you don't have coverage through your job or if you recently lost Medicaid, Pennie has affordable and high-quality health plans from the top insurance companies across the Commonwealth. We want all Pennsylvanians to have the protection and peace of mind that comes with having health coverage."

In a social media post on Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis encouraged residents to shop for coverage.

"Pennsylvanians that have experienced a major life event recently – like early retirement, getting married, or having a baby – may qualify to shop for coverage and apply for financial savings with @PennieOfficial," he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Open enrollment begins today!"

Anyone who applies before Dec. 15 can receive coverage starting New Year's Day, Pennie said.

For more information and to apply, click here. Anyone with questions can call customer service at 1-844-844-8040. Customer service is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the open enrollment period.