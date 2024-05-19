Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania resident finds "significant amount" of buried cocaine while doing yardwork

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania resident dug up a "significant amount" of cocaine while doing yard work, police in Dauphin County said.

Lower Swatara Township police said they were called to a home on Riverview Drive around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a suspicious item that had been found. 

When police got there, they said they spoke to a resident who was doing yardwork. While working, they found a "suspicious item," which police took for testing.

kdka-lower-swatara-township-buried-cocaine.png
(Photo: Lower Swatara Township police)

Police said they later learned and confirmed with testing that the item was a "significant amount" of cocaine packaged for sale.

Investigators entered the item into evidence, and police said a case has been opened. 

Police didn't provide any other details or speculate on how the cocaine got there or how long it had been buried. 

