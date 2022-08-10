Pennsylvania Republican Representative Scott Perry has cell phone seized by FBI

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Just one day after the FBI seized boxes of documents from former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-A-Lago, there's another seizure, this time from a Pennsylvania Republican.

FBI agents also seized U.S. Representative Scott Perry's cell phone.

Rep. Perry called it an "unnecessary and aggressive action."

It's not yet known why Perry was served with a search warrant, but we do know that Perry has been a figure in the Congressional investigation into Trump's actions in the lead-up to the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Former Justice Department leaders also testified he played an important role in Trump's effort to install former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as the acting Attorney General who was pushing Trump's election fraud claims.

The former president was seen outside of Trump Tower in New York City.

He had also met with a group of House Republicans on Tuesday after the FBI searched his Mar-A-Lago estate.

CBS sources say the search is connected to a Justice Department investigation. The National Archives claims it found 15 boxes of records including classified material at his home earlier this year.

It appears the FBI went to search for more documents.

Under the Presidential Records Act, documents received and sent by the president must be preserved by the National Archives.

