A rare whiskey lottery is now open in Pennsylvania. Here's how to enter.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's rare whiskey lottery is now open for residents of the Keystone State.

State liquor license holders and residents 21 years and older can enter the "Limited-Release Lottery" of more than 1,000 bottles of rare whiskey.

Entering the lottery allows participants the chance to buy one of the rare whiskey bottles. The event, which features nine products in eight lotteries, is open until Aug. 23 at 5 p.m.

The lotteries include Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon priced at $7,499.99 per bottle and Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon 90 Proof priced at $2,999.99 per bottle.

There are also more economical options, including bottles of Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof at $54.99 each.

How to enter the Pennsylvania rare whiskey lottery

Anyone interested in entering must have an active account with Fine Wine & Good Spirits with up-to-date billing information on file. Participants can enter here in as many lotteries as they like.

"Purchase is limited to one bottle per participant per lottery. Only one entry per household per lottery is allowed; duplicative entries will be disqualified," The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said in a news release on Monday.

Drawing will be done the week of Aug. 26, and the PLCB hopes "to notify all winners and non-winning entries of the Lottery's conclusion in the following weeks," according to its website.