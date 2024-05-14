Pennsylvania Turnpike has the most expensive toll per mile in the U.S., study says

Turnpike CEO says tolls are likely going to keep going up for next 30 years

Turnpike CEO says tolls are likely going to keep going up for next 30 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new report shows Pennsylvania drivers are paying some of the highest tolls in the country.

According to LendingTree, at $1.73, Pennsylvania has the second-highest average maximum fee on interstate toll roads.

While that may seem high, it's nowhere near Virginia, which tops the list with an average maximum fee per mile of $3.27. According to the report, that's mostly because of the Express Lane tolls on Interstate 66, which use dynamic pricing and cost E-ZPass users an average of $4.75 a mile during rush hour.

LendingTree did note that Pennsylvania has the most expensive toll per mile in the U.S. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. And the bridge connecting the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the New Jersey Turnpike has an average maximum fee of $8.20, which is the highest fee across interstate road tolls that LendingTree analyzed.

The survey also ranked fees on interstate bridges and tunnels, non-interstate toll roads and non-interstate bridges and tunnels. Pennsylvania ranked in the top 10 in those three categories as well.

The Southern Beltway connector, which opened in 2022, was also mentioned in the report, ranking No. 9 on the list of the 10 highest maximum passenger vehicle fees per mile by non-interstate road toll facility.

LendingTree said its researchers analyzed Federal Highway Administration toll data for its report. Only toll facilities with an available maximum passenger vehicle fee were evaluated.