Pennsylvania ranked as top state for retirees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new list of the best places to retire in the U.S.

Move over, Florida, Pennsylvania is number one in this year's U.S. News & World Report survey.

Lancaster, just 80 miles west of Philadelphia, ranked as the most desirable city for retirees.

Pennsylvania took five of the top ten spots. Florida took four. Pittsburgh came in at No. 20.

The survey looked at six major factors: housing affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.