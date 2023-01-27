Pa. state bill referred to as 'Damar's Law' would require AEDs at school sporting events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A terrifying, but teachable moment unfolded at the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals game when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

"I think a situation like that brings to light the worst-case scenario," said Dan Sloan, the Bethel Park School District athletic director. "[It] makes you reflect on what you have at your school [and] procedures you have in place."

Sloan said it's important to have an automated external defibrillator (AED) on-hand at all games. He said they have five AEDs inside the high school, one at the football stadium and two mobile devices.

"All of our trainers are certified in using those," said Sloan. "Our coaches go through an informational training each year required by the state -- [learning] signs, symptoms and then what to do."

Sloan also supports Senator Marty Flynn's legislation that requires all coaches to complete training on how to properly use an AED.

"Having them [AEDs] close by and everyone knowing where they are, reviewing procedures on where they're going to be — we do that in our coaches meeting each year with our athletic trainers and our coaches…because every minute counts," said Sloan.

Sloan believes passing this bill could mean the difference between life and death.

"You're putting in a process to make our student athletes safer. I can't see many people opposing that," he added.

Senator Flynn called Hamlin's recovery a miracle, and he wants every student athlete to have that same chance to survive.