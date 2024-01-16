Eligible Pennsylvanians can now apply for property tax and rent rebates of up to $1,000

HARRISBURG (KDKA) -- Hundreds of thousands of older adults and those with disabilities are now able to apply for rebates of up to $1,000.

Pennsylvania's Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is now open, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday. The maximum standard rebate is now $1,000, up from $650 after Shapiro signed bipartisan legislature into law last year.

The income limits have been increased for the first time since 2006 to $45,000, making nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians eligible for the program. The income limits will now be tied to the cost of living, so residents won't be priced out of the program, which the Shapiro administration says used to deliver 600,000 rebates annually but has sent out only about 430,000 in recent years because of the unchanging income limits.

Shapiro said seniors have told him the state needs to do more to keep up with rising prices and his administration has promised to help.

"The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program has long been a lifeline for our seniors – especially those on a fixed income – and that's why my Administration brought together folks on both sides of the aisle to expand this tax rebate to an additional 175,000 Pennsylvanians. This is what it looks like when we work together to put partisanship aside and get stuff done for Pennsylvania," Shapiro said in a statement.

The program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older and adults with disabilities. The rebates range from $380 to $1,000 based on income.

Pennsylvanians can apply online through myPATH. Assistance is available at Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators' offices.

The deadline is June 30. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1.

For more information, visit the Department of Revenue's website or call 1-888-222-9190.