Republican Dave Sunday, Democrat Eugene DePasquale win nominations for Pennsylvania attorney general, AP projects

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Democrat Eugene DePasquale and Republican Dave Sunday won their primary elections for Pennsylvania attorney general Tuesday, the Associated Press projects.

For the Democrats, DePasquale, former state auditor general, defeated four others, state Rep. Jared Solomon of Philadelphia, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, former federal prosecutor Joe Khan and Keir Bradford-Grey, the former head of Philadelphia's and Montgomery County's public defense lawyers.

On the Republican side, Sunday, York County's district attorney, defeated Rep. Craig Williams of Delaware County for the nomination.

Attorney General Democratic Primary

Attorney General GOP Primary