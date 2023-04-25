Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania photographer captures Northern Lights in Centre Co. just outside State College

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than four million Americans across 30 states had a chance to see the Northern Lights -- and a photographer captured the colorful views near Penn State University!

Justin Hassel, a photographer and meteorology student from Penn State, shared the photos on social media.

The colorful lights were captured looking northwest from the Jo Hays Vista, approximately 15 minutes outside State College between 12:15 a.m. and 12:25 a.m., according to Hassel. 

April 25, 2023

