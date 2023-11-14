Pennsylvania officials warn about scammers taking reservation payments for fake farm show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania officials are warning businesses of scammers who they say are soliciting reservations and payments for a fake farm show.

The scammers are promoting the Winter Farm Expo at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center from Jan. 6-7 and asking for payments to reserve a vendor space. But there's no event scheduled for those dates, Attorney General Michelle Henry and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding warn.

"Scammers are creative in their endeavors to prey on people to make a profit," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release. "It is frustrating to see a scam like this surface and potentially tarnish a longstanding attraction event like the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Do not allow yourselves to be fooled: do your research before signing paperwork or sending payment."

Consumers who feel like they may have been victims of the scam can submit a complaint to the attorney general's Bureau of Consumer Protection online or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

Those interested in reserving booth space to exhibit at the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show -- an actual event scheduled for Jan. 6-13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg -- can find more information at farmshow.pa.gov.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show says it's the largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation. The industry employs half a million people and contributes $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania's economy every year. This year's farm show will be the 108th. Its theme is "Connecting our Communities."