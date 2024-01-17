Pennsylvania members of Congress want to see change at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of Congress in Pennsylvania want to see change at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

They have sent a joint letter to the administration with a list of changes they want to see.

The letter included concerns over worker retention, service ratings and a veteran suicide at one of the VA's facilities in the area. They want those who served to receive quality care.

The letter is addressed to the VA Healthcare System Director Donald Koenig, who is the sixth person to hold the title in the last five years.

The first point the elected leaders are concerned about is staffing. They say positions take "significant time to post," and there are several shortages including nurses, medical support staff and housekeeping. The VA says it has increased its employee numbers by 3 percent in line with the VA national target.

"We have to make sure when folks come home from serving their country that they have the best possible care," United States Senator Bob Casey said.

The facility is only one of nine out of 114 systems to get a one-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Congressional leaders said the VA doesn't have enough vehicles to get veterans to and from appointments.

The VA said ratings for 25 of the 29 metrics for that report were at or above national averages and it expects to have almost 30 new vehicles over the next couple of years.

"I have some skin in the game. That's where I go for my health care. It's something I think every veteran has earned," United States 17th District Representative Chris DeLuzio said.

The fourth issue addressed concerns over a veterans' suicide at the facility in O'Hara Township last October. Employees told the lawmakers that the aftermath left room for improvement. According to the VA, it is still extensively reviewing the October incident.

"That can't happen. We have to make sure we are not missing any veteran who comes to the VA for care, who's earned that care, who needs help," Rep. DeLuzio said over Zoom.

The last issue calls for better communication between the health care system's management, service line leadership and union leadership. The U.S. leaders said a lack of timely response amplifies their concerns.

"That's easy to outline challenges. But the changes are more difficult, but we've got to be determined to make these changes take place," Sen. Bob Casey said.

In a statement, the VA said its goal is to provide world-class care.

"We are reviewing the letter we received this morning and will respond directly to the Senators and Representatives in writing as soon as we are able. We appreciate the oversight from our congressional representatives, which helps us better serve Veterans, and we are always willing to meet with them to discuss these and any other questions they may have," the VA said in a statement.

Congressional leaders said if nothing is done, there is legislative action that could happen. They want to push to make sure their concerns are addressed.