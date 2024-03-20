Pennsylvania man accused of abducting 12-year-old girl at gunpoint fatally shoots himself after police chase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Adams County abducted a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint before leading police on a chase that ended when he fatally shot himself, authorities said.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday, the McSherrystown Police Department received a call about a reported child abduction involving a firearm at around 9:45 a.m. in the 600 block of North St. in McSherrystown Borough, Adams County.

Police said in the news release that 53-year-old James Kopp of McSherrystown abducted a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint from her home. He fled the scene in a vehicle and an AMBER Alert process was initiated, state police said.

The news release said "within minutes," an officer with the Conewago Township Police Department spotted Kopp's vehicle in the 5600 block of Hanover Road in Conewago Township. Law enforcement initiated a pursuit that lasted 2 miles before the 53-year-old Kopp droved off the road and into a field in the 1300 block of Littlestown Road. His vehicle was disabled, police said, and he shot and killed himself.

The 12-year-old girl was not injured and reunited with her family, the news release said.

"An Amber Alert was actively being pursued, however, ultimately not issued due to the incident being resolved so expediently," state police said.

CBS 21 reported that Kopp was charged with rape of a child, among other charges, on March 7. He posted his $500,000 bond on March 13 and was released, the TV station reported.