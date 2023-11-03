Pennsylvania man charged with forcible touching of college student in New York

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man was charged with forcible touching at a university in New York, law enforcement said.

New York State Police said in a Nov. 2 release that Jacob Tarr of Roulette, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Nov. 1 for forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

State police said that on Oct. 31, troopers were called to St. Bonaventure University at around 1:30 p.m. for an unwanted touching complaint. An investigation found that the 30-year-old suspect forcibly touched a 19-year-old St. Bonaventure University student in a common area and fled the scene.

Police identified Tarr and he was later arrested, adding that he is not a student at St. Bonaventure University.

Officials said that the 30-year-old man had an infant in his vehicle during the time of the incident, which is why he was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Tarr was arraigned and an order of protection was issued. He was then released on his own recognizance.

New York State Police said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office and Saint Bonaventure campus security assisted in the investigation.

St. Bonaventure University, located in St. Bonaventure, New York, is a private Franciscan university.