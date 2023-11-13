Pennsylvania man charged with arson after fire kills more than 24 horses at New York racetrack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man was charged with arson after a fire at a New York casino racetrack killed more than 24 horses.

The New York State Police said Boyd Fenton of Athens, Pa., was charged with arson, burglary, criminal mischief and assault in connection with the incident.

State police said they responded to a barn fire at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, New York, on Nov. 9. State police said an investigation found arson was the cause of the fire, which killed more than 24 racehorses.

"The New York State Police would like to offer condolences to affected individuals and families that lost their beloved animals during this tragic incident," the department said in a statement.

Authorities said Fenton entered the barn and set the fire on Nov. 9. Officials said the blaze caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. State police said one person who tried to save horses suffered second-degree burns and was taken to a hospital in New York for treatment.

"We are deeply saddened by today's tragedy, it was a loss no one could have imagined or expected," said Jeff Gural, chairman of American Racing and Entertainment, which owns the casino and track, in a Facebook post from Tioga Downs Casino Resort.

Fenton, police said, was arraigned before a judge on Monday. The 32-year-old was remanded to the Tioga County Correctional Facility. Police did not share a motive.

The New York State Police said the investigation is ongoing. Troopers said they were assisted by multiple agencies, including first responders from Wyndham Township and Athens Borough in Pennsylvania.