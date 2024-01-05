Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania man accused of assaulting and spitting at Burger King employees

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from New Castle is facing charges and is accused of assaulting at spitting at workers at a Burger King store location in Lawrence County. 

New Castle Police say that they were called to the store along West Washington Street last month for a report of a fight.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Dayna Griffin semi-conscious and being helped into the back of a vehicle. 

A worker inside the store told police that he fought with Griffin, but that he was defending himself. 

The following day, police obtained surveillance video of the fight from a Burger King district manager and saw that Griffin was being aggressive, throwing punches, spitting at workers, and throwing trays at them. 

Griffin was then punched and knocked to the ground by a worker and was helped to the vehicle outside.

Police say that Griffin is charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness. 

Another man who was there is expected to be charged as well for throwing punches and trays. 

