Pennsylvania man accused of killing roommate, dumping body in Maryland after argument

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of killing a man he lived with and dumping his body in Maryland.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police, Shane Bradley was taken into custody on Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C. He was charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, discharging a fireman into an occupied structure and tampering with evidence in conetion with the incident. He will be extradited to Pennsylvania, officials said.

Pennsylvania State Police said in the news release that law enforcement in Hagerstown, Md. contacted troopers on Dec. 17 after the body of 20-year-old Isiah Clark was found in Terrapin Park in Hagerstown. He died from a fatal gunshot wound, officials said.

State police said two women contacted 911 and told police in Maryland that the shooting happened in Pennsylvania on Ditto Road in Franklin County. Police said the two women, Bradley, Clark and others lived at a home on Ditto Road. At the home, Bradley and Clark got into a "minor" argument, followed by Bradley fatally shooting Clark, state police said in the news release.

Bradley, 31, allegedly forced another man to help him load Clark's body into a vehicle. Police said the 31-year-old then forced the two women and the man into the vehicle "while under duress" before driving to Terrapin Park to dump the body. Bradley and the man fled the scene, according to police, while the two women were freed. The unknown man was later found by Maryland State Police unharmed.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information can call 717-264-5161.