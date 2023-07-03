Pennsylvania man accused of killing 2 men and dog in Maryland arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of killing two men and a dog in Maryland this weekend.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office in Bel Air, Maryland said the double homicide happened Saturday in Pylesville. Officials said Steven Nolan shot and killed Timothy Witherite and Daivid Octavec. Police added that the family's dog was also shot and killed.

Law enforcement said Nolan shot and killed Witherite in a home before killing Octavec outside the home and fleeing. Police said the motive remains unclear at this time.

CBS 21 reports the suspect is from York County, Pennsylvania. He is currently being held in the York County Prison awaiting extradition to Maryland.