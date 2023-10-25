Pennsylvania man accused of filming Penn State students in dorm shower

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of filming Penn State University students in the shower of a dormitory.

Xinyu Li of Boalsburg faces criminal trespassing and invasion of privacy charges after allegedly recording female students showering inside one of the university's student housing buildings, WTAJ reports.

According to the police report, obtained by the TV station, the Penn State University Police Department responded to calls on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 at Hamilton Hall from students alleging that they saw a phone camera pointed at them while they were showing. The police report states video surveillance showed Li, on both occasions, following other people into Hamilton Hall to gain access to the building.

The video also showed the 24-year-old getting in a truck, which, according to the police report obtained by WTAJ, was registered to a moving and storage service for college students. That company, Comet Tech, lists Li as its founder. He was taken into custody on Oct. 20.

Officials also said his iPhone matched the description given by the victims and he confessed to taking the videos.

"The safety of our campus community is always Penn State's top priority, and we are grateful that University Police and Public Safety was able to identify the person believed to be responsible for these disturbing incidents," Jacqueline Sheader, Penn State police public information officer, told StateCollege.com in an email. "UPPS, alongside numerous other departments and partners, work hard to develop and nurture the safest possible environment and to provide security services for students, faculty, staff and visitors."

Li has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday,