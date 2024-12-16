Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Allegheny County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was recently sold in Allegheny County.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Friday, Dec. 13 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-34-37-40-42, to win approximately $3,057,169.50, according to a media release from the Pennsylvania Lottery on Monday.

The Market District location along Freeport Road in Pittsburgh will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

Players are advised to check every ticket and claim lower-tier prizes at a lottery retailer.