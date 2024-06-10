Pennsylvania man who broke 3-year-old boy's femur sentenced to prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to at least 5 years in prison for the severe physical abuse of a 3-year-old boy.

Timofey Freint of Lititz was sentenced to 5 3/4 years to 12 years in prison in connection with the incident, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said on June 4.

After the "repeated abuse," the child's injuries included a broken femur, internal injuries to his liver and adrenal gland, and muscle damage, officials said.

"In my 10 years working here, I have never seen a physical abuse of a child this bad," assistant district attorney Jennifer Ponessa said, according to the news release.

The district attorney's office said Freint moved in with the child's mother two months before the abuse, with Ponessa saying the child could have died if the abuse continued. Officials said Freint said the child fell off the couch.

"You were left in care of this child," Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn said in court. "Justice would be to turn the clock back so this was never done to this child."

Police began investigating in June 2022 after reports of a 3-year-old in treatment for suspected child abuse. A doctor, according to the district attorney's office, said the child's injuries were from an assault that was "excessive, repeated, and involved multiple systems."

In March, the 30-year-old Freint pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and aggravated assault of a victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older.