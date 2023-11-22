Officials warn about website not affiliated with Pittsburgh Fine Wine & Good Spirits store

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ahead of a season full of holiday parties and gatherings, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is warning customers about complaints surrounding a website that lists its address as a liquor store in Pittsburgh but isn't affiliated with Fine Wine & Good Spirits.

The board said it's been receiving complaints about misrepresentation on OneStopBourbons.com since the summer, but questions about its legitimacy have increased as the holiday season approaches. Customers have also complained about placing orders on the site and paying for products that are never delivered.

On its contact section, the website lists its location as 5956 Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh, where there is a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store, but the Liquor Control Board said OneStopBourbons.com isn't affiliated with state stores.

The Better Business Bureau has issued an alert for the website, urging customers to use caution when doing business with One Stop Bourbons. In August, the BBB of Western Pennsylvania investigated, saying customers complained that merchandise was never delivered and they couldn't get refunds.

The Liquor Control Board is reminding Pennsylvanians that only certain licensed distilleries are allowed to sell and ship liquor, and the Liquor Control Board is the only retailer authorized to sell liquor in the state. Only the board and holders of sacramental wine licenses, importers licenses and direct wine shipper licenses are legally allowed to import alcohol into the state.

When determining the legitimacy and reliability of a website, the Liquor Control Board encourages customers to seek out and consider reviews.