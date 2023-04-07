New Pennsylvania license plate raises awareness for plants and pollinators

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new license plate in Pennsylvania wants to raise awareness for plants and pollinators.

Vehicle owners can now purchase a '"Pollinator" license plate, with 65 percent of the proceeds going to the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund.

According to a PennDOT release Thursday, the fund supports "supporting ongoing efforts to reinvigorate the populations of insects which pollinate plant life." It will also create naturalized gardens and meadows for pollinators.

"The importance of supporting a healthy pollinator population in Pennsylvania – a state that depends on agriculture as part of its economy – cannot be overstated," PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll said in the release. "Developing habitats for this important group of insects contributes to both the environmental and economic health of our Commonwealth, and PennDOT is proud to offer a license plate to help support these important efforts."

"Pollinators are critical to the environment and to feeding Pennsylvanians," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding added in the release. "One out of every three bites we eat is made possible because of pollinators and their role in promoting biodiversity and plant health in our food system, and this pollinator license plate is a way for us to help grow and sustain plant and pollinator life."

The "Pollinator" license plate features a monarch butterfly, honeybee and green sweat bee visiting a flower.