Pennsylvania sues to shut down used car dealer accused of scamming consumers on Facebook

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania is suing to shut down a used car dealer in Cambria County accused of scamming consumers on Facebook.

The state's attorney general filed a lawsuit alleging Dave Gaida operated a Facebook Marketplace account called "Dave's Auto Sales," but he wasn't licensed to sell vehicles. Anyone selling more than five vehicles a year is considered a dealer and is required to follow dealer guidelines, which the attorney general's office alleges Gaida didn't do.

The attorney general's office accuses Gaida of advertising the vehicles as "roadworthy" even though they needed major repairs and many of them didn't have valid titles.

Gaida is accused of refusing to provide consumers with a written agreement of sale, failing to submit paperwork to PennDOT to complete the certificate of title, and, in some cases, the state said he illegally repossessed the vehicle from the buyer.

"This man purported himself to be a trustworthy car dealer and broke consumers' confidence in buying a reliable used vehicle," Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release. "People and families depend on their cars to get them to work and vital appointments. These consumers were swindled into buying broken cars or cars that did not even have legitimate titles."

The lawsuit asks the court to order Gaida to pay restitution, permanently ban him from selling cars in Pennsylvania, cancel all installment sales contracts, release all liens against consumer's property and pay penalties.

Consumers who believe they or someone they know may have been a victim of Dave's Auto Sales or David Gaida are asked to file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by calling 800-441-2555 or by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.