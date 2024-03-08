Pennsylvania lawmakers call on state Senate to pass CROWN Act

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A bill that plans to end hair-based discrimination sits in the state Senate.

The Pennsylvania CROWN Act passed the House of Representatives last year, but it still hasn't passed the Senate.

On this International Women's Day, lawmakers are in Pittsburgh rallying support.

"We look forward to the Senate to be able to call it up in state government, get it on the floor of the Senate and send it to Gov. Shapiro's desk," said Pennsylvania state House Speaker Joanna McClinton.

Allegheny County and the city of Pittsburgh passed the CROWN Act in 2020, but there isn't a statewide law, just a measure. CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

House Bill 1394 would prohibit discrimination based on a person's hair type, hair texture or hairstyle.

Those in the hair industry say it's time for the CROWN Act to be law in Pennsylvania.

"I feel like they need to go ahead and make that happen for us because it's important. I think our rights and how we show up and how who we showing up and being enough," said Tenell Dorsey, the owner and operator of Dreamz Hair Salon.