Pennsylvania lawmakers introduce bill to incentivize 4-day workweek

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lawmakers in Harrisburg are considering a bill that promotes four-day workweeks.

The bill, introduced in the state House, would give incentives to companies that shift to a four-day, 32-hour workweek. Companies could be eligible for a state income tax credit.

Supporters of the idea say studies have shown a four-day workweek reduces employee stress and gives employees more flexibility with their families.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 7:16 PM

