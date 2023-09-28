Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to ban use of gas-powered lawnmowers and equipment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- There's a push in Pennsylvania to ban the use of gas-powered lawnmowers and equipment.

Democratic state Rep. Melissa Shusterman is looking to create a "zero emissions task force" that would develop a plan to phase out gas-powered lawn equipment and make the switch to battery.

According to a memorandum online, Shusterman said, "Recognizing such a substantial contribution to pollution, more than 100 local governments in the United States have enacted at least partial bans on the use of gas-powered lawn equipment. Similar proposals have been made in Pennsylvania's neighboring states of New Jersey, New York, and Maryland. During a time when outdoor temperatures are reaching life-threatening levels, we must act with urgency to limit sources of significant pollution, such as gas-powered equipment."

"That's insane. I mean, really, that's way too much," said Latel Williams, a Greensburg resident.

Shusterman said operating a gas-powered lawnmower for one hour emits as much pollution as driving a car for 300 miles.

"I'm not really happy about that idea," Susan Turner said, visiting Westmoreland County from Florida.

"My concern is how long will people who run landscaping businesses, how long are those things going to stay charged for them to be able to do the work that they need to do? Plus, the expense of re-buying everything."

"We already have tools that we use to do our grasscutting and landscaping around the house. So, unless she is planning on giving me the tools that I need, I'm keeping what I got," Williams said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Rep. Shusterman for comment on the proposal Thursday afternoon but did not heard back yet.