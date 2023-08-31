Pennsylvania launches Office of Outdoor Recreation

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Fayette County to launch the Office of Outdoor Recreation on Thursday.

The Office of Outdoor Recreation will be focused on growing the state's outdoor sector, which the Shapiro administration said adds $14 billion to Pennsylvania's economy and accounts for 152,000 jobs. It'll coordinate with other departments, like the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to create a strategy for growing and expanding the outdoor sector.

"Not only are these investments important to create jobs and economic opportunity and health and wellbeing, it's just a great way to get people to talk again, to engage again, to work again. And I just want more Pennsylvanians to have that opportunity," Shapiro said at a news conference.

Shapiro also touted the 2023-24 budget, which he said includes $112 million for state parks and forests -- "the largest in decades."

A 50-member advisory group will help create recommendations and actions for the new office, the Shapiro administration said.