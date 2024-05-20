Pennsylvania launches new tourism campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Getting more people to pack into Pennsylvania is the goal of a new tourism campaign launched by the state. It's called the Great American Gateway.

The campaign highlights how many activities you can pack into a single weekend in Pa. by dropping detailed experience itineraries and guides for popular spots like Hershey, Erie, Lancaster and even the Pocono Mountains and Pine Creek Gorge, also known as the Grand Canyon of Pennsylvania.

"Here in Pennsylvania, we have it all – from top-tier sports and events, award-winning restaurants, incredible hikes and state parks, and the most important historic sites in the country that tell the story of our shared history. More people deserve the chance to come here and experience the magic of Pennsylvania for themselves," said Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"Pennsylvania is home to thousands of incredible destinations. From our hospitality and entertainment sites to our state parks and outdoor recreation businesses, there are incredible tourism opportunities for travelers to pursue their passion, support good-paying jobs, and spend time with loved ones," said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. "Now that the Second Lady and I have started a family, we can't wait to show our daughter all that Pennsylvania has to offer and make new lifelong memories together on our own Great American Getaway."

If you know what you like but are unsure where to go, there are also specialized road trip guides.

They're customized for your state area, highlighting attractions like gardens, hiking and biking trails, and even one for horror fans, featuring all the haunted hayrides and spots.

There are guides for foodies like a bread trail, a pickle trail and routes highlighting state icons like the Fred Rogers Trail.