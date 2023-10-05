Pennsylvania mother charged with murder after 3-month-old daughter locked in car dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Lancaster County mother has been charged with third-degree murder after she allegedly left her child locked in a car on Wednesday.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said in a release that Emily Weaver was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the case.

A release from the district attorney's office said that law enforcement was called to West Hempfield Township at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Responding officers found a child locked in a hot car. The district attorney said witnesses told police that the child was left in the vehicle with the doors and windows closed for "an undetermined length of time."

The child was pronounced dead by the coroner's office at around 7 p.m. The child died of environmental exposure. The district attorney said the vehicle the child was left in was parked in direct sunlight during an 80-plus degree day on Wednesday.

CBS 21 reported that police found Weaver unresponsive at a home after she did not pick up her children from school. In the driveway of the home is where police found the 3-month-old girl locked in the car, CBS 21 reported.

Weaver told police, according to CBS 21, that returned home after taking two children to school and intended to use methamphetamine but did not remember doing so.

The 3-month-old's name has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.