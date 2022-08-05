Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November.

"All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.

Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties.

"Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions, in some areas all you have to say is, 'we're a third party.' And they sign your petitions and don't even ask any questions about your party because they want another voice. They want another choice."

He says the two major parties seem beholden to their most extreme members and apply litmus tests on the issues.

"The major problem with the Republican and Democratic parties is that they choose to build their base on divisive rhetoric. They take the most complicated issues, the most sensitive issues, and draw a line in the sand in their party," he said.

Tatlas says the Keystone Party, in contrast, is into solving problems with solutions on issues like governmental reform, fair elections, social and criminal justice reform, individual rights and taxation.

One of the Keystone Party's candidates is Joe Soloski, who is running for governor. Soloski, who lived in Indiana Township for many years before moving to Centre County, wants to cut the state budget 5% each year. Another focus is reforming state government.

"We are the most progressive when it comes to reform," Soloski said.