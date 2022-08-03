Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania joins an anti-robocall task force

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania is now part of an anti-robocall task force.

50 attorneys general are investigating and taking legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for a majority of foreign calls.

Over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day -- and an estimated $29.8 billion was stolen last year.

State leaders are reminding residents to be wary of callers asking you to pay by gift card or wire transfer, and to watch out for pre-recorded calls from people posing as government agencies.

