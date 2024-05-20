Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman joins bipartisan group urging Turks and Caicos to release detained Americans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman on Monday returned from a trip to Turks and Caicos, where he joined other members of Congress to urge officials to release Americans held there for having ammunition in their luggage.

Last week a Florida woman became the fifth U.S. tourist to be charged with ammunition possession. One of the five Americans detained for carrying small amounts of ammunition in their luggage to the islands is Pennsylvanian Bryan Hagerich, of Somerset County, who was detained in February for having ammo in a checked bag.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Reps. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Josh Brecheen (R-OK), Michael Cloud (R-TX) and Bob Good (R-VA) were also part of the congressional delegation, according to a statement from Fetterman's office.

"We had the opportunity to meet each of the detained Americans, who were in good spirits but want to go home. These people did not set out to break the law. They are people who made a mistake and now face substantial time in prison because of it. As we articulated to [Turks and Caicos Islands] officials, I urge the court to be lenient when addressing this case," Fetterman said in the statement.

I just returned from Turks and Caicos after meeting with officials about five Americans detained for an honest mistake—one from Pennsylvania.



My full statement:https://t.co/280i7j9l27 — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 21, 2024

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recently joined the governors of Florida and Virginia to urge Turks and Caicos to show mercy to Americans arrested on the islands as well.

Possessing either a gun or ammunition is prohibited in Turks and Caicos, but tourists were previously able to just pay a fine. That changed in February when a court order required even tourists to potentially face mandatory prison time in addition to paying a fine.

The U.S. State Department has warned Americans traveling to Turks and Caicos to carefully check their luggage before leaving the U.S.