Pennsylvania man sentenced to probation after buckets of human remains found in home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to probation after police found buckets of human remains inside his home.

CBS 21 reported that Jeremy Pauley was sentenced on Tuesday to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of abuse of a corpse. He was arrested in the summer of 2022, according to CBS 21, after law enforcement found 5-gallon buckets filled with human remains inside his home in Enola.

Tuesday's sentencing was related to Pauley's state charge. On the federal level, he is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property last September. A sentencing date has not been set for his federal case, CBS 21 reported.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania man admitted to buying and selling human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and a mortuary in Arkansas. He also admitted to knowing that the human remains were stolen.

Pauley was one of multiple people indicted in the case last June. Another man from Pennsylvania, Joshua Taylor, was charged in connection with the federal case.

In May 2023, a judge ruled Candace Chapman Scott, whom Pauley bought human remains from, to undergo a mental evaluation by a judge before her case can proceed, The Sentinel-Record reported. Scott worked for the Arkansas mortuary tied to the human remains ring.

Officials previously stated that the body parts were taken without Harvard's knowledge or permission.