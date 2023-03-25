Pennsylvania Invasive Species Council to launch pilot program this summer

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Governor's Invasive Species Council will conduct a pilot test of a regional invasive species management program and it will launch this summer.

The governor's office will supply more than $3 million to help tackle common invasive pests, such as the spotted lanternfly.

"A biodiverse native ecosystem provides the natural resources that are essential to our lives, from agricultural food production to outdoor recreation and fishery, timber, and other industries," said Department of Environmental Protection Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. "The Governor's Invasive Species Council is working proactively to help protect the natural resources Pennsylvanians depend on and treasure."

A report found there are more than 100 different invasive species that have caused damage to the state's natural resources.